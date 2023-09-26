Pohl, Carol

Pohl (Crabill), Carol Crabill



Carol Pohl, 79, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on September 21, 2023. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 25, 1944 to Carolyn and John Crabill and is survived by her sister Ann (Leydig), whom she loved dearly. Carol was a beloved mother, Nana, and wife. Like her husband Rich (pictured), friends and family always came first. She loved visiting her seven granddaughters, traveling across the globe with friends, and spending time on Walloon Lake, Michigan with close friends and family.



If you knew Carol, you knew she loved all things athletic. Carol was an avid golfer. Though she could break 80 in her prime, she loved to golf with anyone, no matter their skill. Even in her late stage of dementia, Carol could hit a 200-yard drive straight down the fairway. Carol graduated from Denison University with a degree in physical education and math and taught at the high school level until she and Rich were stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii during Vietnam. Carol stayed home to raise her three kids-Sharon, Sarah, and John. After the kids were a bit older, Carol volunteered as a soccer and swim coach for Oakwood High School. She loved refereeing games and the spirit of junior varsity where everyone got playing time. Carol ran two half marathons, waterskied, fished with Rich, walked the dogs every day, and instilled a love of athletics in her kids. When Carol wasn't doing something physically active, she could often be found reading books, especially on the boat or dock. In addition to participating in sports, one of Carol's favorite pastimes included watching and going to Ohio State football games-go Bucks!



Carol had a deep love for music. She played piano and accordion, and even taught herself how to play flute and cello. Carol loved nothing more than playing the piano, surrounded by a group of friends while they belted out Christmas carols. When they lived in Centerville, Ohio, Carol would lug around her accordion while friends and family caroled from door-to-door. They cherished their lifelong friends from both Centerville and Oakwood. One of the last things Carol said was that she would love to go to the orchestra.



Aside from athletic pursuits, Carol spent much of her time volunteering in the Dayton community. She donated countless hours to the Philharmonic, the Junior League, the Garden Club, and was the Co-Chairman for Town Hall. One of the highlights of Carol's volunteering was bringing journalist Leslie Stahl as a Town Hall speaker! She and Rich also volunteered at Christ Church where Carol taught Sunday school and Rich ushered.



Carol is survived by her daughters Sharon Walsh and Sarah Pohl, her sons-in-law Ben Walsh and Ethan Smith, and her granddaughters Lucy, Sally, Margot, Anna, and Rosie Walsh, and Harley and Wylie Pohl Smith. Carol loved going to Christ Methodist Church in Dayton, Ohio and very much looked forward to seeing her husband Rich and her son John in Heaven.



A memorial will be planned in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that donations be made in Carol's honor to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (daytonperformingarts.org/support) or the Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy (walloon.org).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com