dayton-daily-news logo
X

POLAND, Sharon

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

POLAND, Sharon

Sharon Poland, born May 18, 1955, in Tacoma, Washington, passed away July 13, 2022. She was born to the late Larry and Betty (Paul) Tuttle. She is survived by her son; Troy (Stacy) Back, daughter; Tara Edwards (Luke Underwood), step daughters; Amy (Brad) Zynda, Lisa (Dean) Camden, grandchildren; Kiersten Wheeler, Layneigh Wheeler, Aubreah Edwards, Brynne Edwards, Justin Back, Jacob Back, Madison (Will) Lawson, Zach Zynda, Krista (Dwayne) Anderson, Richie (Stacey) Smith, Lauren Underwood, Jackson Underwood and Paige Underwood, brother; Mike (Jan) Tuttle, brother-in-law; Bob (Patti) Poland, brother-in-law; Bob Clemons, nieces, Tracy (Mike) Stansell and Stacy (Toby) Jenkins, great-grandchildren, great-nephews, great-great-niece and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, lifelong companion; Jerry Poland, nieces; Gina Parker, Allison Tuttle and nephew; Matthew Tuttle. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
JOHNSON, PAUL H.
2
SCHEYD, Elizabeth
3
HEATON, Kenneth
4
Aguayo, Michael Arden
5
BRANDENBURG, Robert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top