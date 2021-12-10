POLLARD, Chris

dayton-daily-news logo
Chris Pollard (Our man), 31, of Springfield, left for his new home on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. He was born March 27, 1990, and raised in Springfield. He is survived by his Mother Patricia Pollard, Sisters Paige and Lacey Pollard, a Brother Justin Logan, who gave him his nickname of Maints. His maternal Aunt

Michele (Randy) Rhine and numerous cousins. He also leaves behind a very special boy he called his son, Oliver Quinton. He was the absolute best uncle to his nieces Lia, Ava and Aliysa. He was a great friend to many and will forever be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Chris's life will be held on Sunday, December 12 beginning at 12 noon at his home. As Chris would say "just out walking my unicorn." Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

