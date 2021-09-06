POLLOCK, Billy Dean



87, of South Vienna, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in his home. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on May 6, 1934, the son of Raymond and Margaret (Cottrill) Pollock. He worked for DTI Railroad for many years. Survivors include his wife, Martha Doy (Miller); six children and spouses, Steve (Beverly)



Pollock, Sherry (Doug) Murphy, Bill (Tammy) Pollock, Kim (Tim) Rice, Renee Stabler and Shawn Pollock; brother, Roger



Pollock; 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; son-in-law, Phil Stabler and four siblings. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Twin Township Cemetery, Bourneville, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

