POLLOCK, Damien

POLLOCK, Sr.,



Damien Michael



30, of Springfield, passed away May 17, 2021, in his residence. He was born October 3, 1990, in Springfield, the son of Cathy McGath and Darrin Pollock, Sr. Damien had attended the Light House Tabernacle and he enjoyed fishing, basketball and the Pittsburg Steelers. He had been employed in tree service. Survivors include his parents, Cathy McGath and Darrin Pollock, Sr.; two children, Brayden Pollock and Lucas Pollock; siblings, Darrin Pollock, Jr., Sarah Crider, Benjamin Crider, Matthew Crider and Jennifer Crider; maternal grandparents, Violet and Richard McGath-Addison; paternal grandparents, Richard and Denise Pollock; companion, Kacie Boring; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, including special cousin, Sophia (Alex) Bowermaster and dear friend, Kali Mills. He was preceded in death by a son, Damien Michael Pollock, Jr. and grandparents, Ruth Grimes and Mickey McGath. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM, Sunday in the funeral home with Pastor Joe Boysel officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

