Pollock, Rebecca Jane



NOV. 27, 1942 - AUG. 24, 2024



Becky was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Lucille (nee Tharp) and Harry Clark on November 27, 1942. She is the beloved wife of Robert Pollock, married December 10, 1960; devoted mother of Dennis (Deborah) Pollock, Kathy (Randy) Parrett and Michael (Shelly) Pollock; cherished grandmother of Amanda Pollock, Austin (Jenni) Parrett, Noah (Donna Sue) Parrett, Sarah Parrett, Christina (Chris) Lorton, Danielle Parrett, Preston Pollock, Royce Pollock, Logan Pollock, Rayven (Aaron) Combs and Krysten Frazier; treasured great grandmother of Noah Parrett; and dear sister of Mary (Larry) Niehoff, Ruth (Dick) Keebler, Martha (Paul) Decker and Rachael (Alan) Mehl. She was preceded in death by her sister Nancy (Charles) Waltz, her brother Jim Clark, and her parents. She is survived by many other loving nieces, nephews and precious family members.



Becky was an LPN at McCullough Hyde Hospital for 44 years. She was well known for her baking, making delicious homemade donuts made every October and her Christmas cookies. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and quilting. More than anything, Becky wanted to be most remembered by her love for God and her love for her family.



A visitation will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Thursday, August 29, 2024, 5-8 pm. Service will be held the following day at 10 am at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Hopewell Cemetery.



