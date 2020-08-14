X

POPE, Tina

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

POPE, Tina Lynn Age 53, of Dayton, OH, passed away on August 8, 2020. Left to cherish her memory: two loving sons; both parents, and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, followed by graveside service at West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.