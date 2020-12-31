POPHAN, Fred



(92) of Falmouth passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born in Newark, OH, on May 9, 1928, son of the late Fred and Mary Eshelman Popham. In addition to his parents Fred is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Groves Popham who passed away on October 8, 2020, and siblings Beatrice Popham, Katherine Dunaway, Russell Popham, Harold Dunaway and Paul Dunaway.



Fred was a member of Roanoke Christian Church, a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School.



Survivors include sons Fred "Butch" Jernigan, Richard Mainous, Janice Nicely, brother Cecil Dunaway, sister Mary Swords, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild.



Visitation will be held 11-2 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral service will



immediately follow at 2 pm also at the funeral home. Fred's final resting place will be at Morgan Cemetery under full



military honors. Online condolences can be submitted at



www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com