X

POPHAN, Fred

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

POPHAN, Fred

(92) of Falmouth passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born in Newark, OH, on May 9, 1928, son of the late Fred and Mary Eshelman Popham. In addition to his parents Fred is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Groves Popham who passed away on October 8, 2020, and siblings Beatrice Popham, Katherine Dunaway, Russell Popham, Harold Dunaway and Paul Dunaway.

Fred was a member of Roanoke Christian Church, a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School.

Survivors include sons Fred "Butch" Jernigan, Richard Mainous, Janice Nicely, brother Cecil Dunaway, sister Mary Swords, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held 11-2 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral service will

immediately follow at 2 pm also at the funeral home. Fred's final resting place will be at Morgan Cemetery under full

military honors. Online condolences can be submitted at


www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Peoples Funeral Home

407 W. Shelby

Falmouth, KY

41040

https://www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.