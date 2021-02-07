POPLIN, Sandra L.



Age 65, of Middletown, passed away January 29, 2021. She was born October 17, 1955, in Middletown, OH, to Walter and Clementine (Irons) Poplin. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and worked for Goodwill for 10 years.



Sandra is survived by her aunts, Mickey Bare, Ellen Poplin,



Corrine Poplin; cousins, Gary Snethen, Gail Halsey, Greg Snethen, Vicki Taylor, Mike Bare, Daron Bare, Kevin Bare, Sherrie Taylor, Bob Poplin,



Eugene Poplin, Daryl Poplin, Kim Poplin, Carol Ann Hawkins, Rick Poplin, Bruce Poplin, David Poplin, Steven Poplin, Diane Poplin, Carla Poplin, Mary Brewer; all of her OTS Family including her dedicated and loving house mother, Kathy Lykins; special care givers, Latasha Rolsin and Jacquilyne Thomson; special friend, Lori Edgington; Kristy Ross of BCDD; numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Dorothy (Dean) Snethen; uncles, Robert, Harold, Karl, and Paul Poplin; grandma, Grandma Irons; cousins, Paul Poplin Jr., Linda Poplin, and Debbie Bare; paternal grandparents, Bruce (Minnie) Poplin. A Visitation will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 311 N Miami St., Trenton, OH 45067, in memory of Sandra Poplin. Family request that masks be worn by those attending services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



