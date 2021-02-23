PORTER, Janet Helen



Age 86, of Trenton, went home to be with the Lord Sunday,



February 21, 2021, at her home. She was born in



Ashland, Kentucky, on February 24, 1934, to Allie and Callie (Wells) Hicks. Janet was a



member of The Church at Mayfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her



husband, Charlie "Bud" Porter; sisters, Mae Akers, Doris Fields, Nora Hicks and Opal Stevens; brothers, John and Jay Hicks; and a great grandson, Kallan Shrout. Janet is survived by three daughters, Kellie (Chris) Blackburn, Debbie (Raymond) Shrout, and Kim Howard; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Roberta Greene.



The family wishes to thank Hospice Care of Middletown, especially Janet's nurses, Angie, Heather and April.



Funeral services are 10:00 am Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the funeral home. Entombment is in Butler County Memorial Park.


