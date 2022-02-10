PORTER, Mamie C.



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, John and Brent Batts; her daughters,



Jacqueline and Pamela Batts, Leedoish (Eugene) Jackson, Lazetta (Clifford Jr.) Ballard; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, February 11, at First Thessalonians M. B. Church, 30 S. Oberlin Ave.



Visitation 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

