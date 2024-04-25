Porter, Sharon

Porter (Jensvold), Sharon Marie



Sharon was born on March 13, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to Donald L. and Janis M. Wilson Jensvold. She is survived by her husband of 40+ Years, Reuben Gene Porter, who she married on September 24, 1983, her brothers, Dale (Katie) Jensvold of Powell, WY, Robert Jensvold of Tempe, AZ, sister-in-law, Susan Jensvold of Bradenton, FL; children, Dale (Sherry) and Donald (Kim) Briggs, stepchildren, Joni (Tim) Porter Driscoll and Reed (TerryAnn) Porter; grandchildren, Dustin (Ariel) Briggs, Cody (Clare) Briggs, Kaden and Addi Briggs, Hanna (Sam) McMahon, Gabe and Skyler Porter, Max, Russell and Ryan Blumish, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many close personal friends. Sharon graduated from Southeastern HS in So. Charleston, OH and received her Associate degree in Exec. Secretarial at Clark Technical College. She had worked at Cascade Corp., Clark Tech, Central Christian Church, Harvey Plus, High St. Nazarene Church and managed rental properties that her father built. Sharon enjoyed dancing, quilting, reading, scrapbooking, traveling and going for long walks with the love of her life, Gene. She was a member of Springfield Emmaus, where she accepted Jesus into her life. In 2021, Sharon finally got to mark off her bucket list - a trip to Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Thomas Lee Jensvold, stepson, Bradley J. Porter, and step grandson, Nick Blumish. A memorial service will be held in the High Street Nazarene Church, 1625 East High Street, Springfield, beginning 3:00 PM Saturday, April 27,2024, with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of the services. Sharon's family would like to give special thanks to Ohio's Hospice and the staff at Forest Glen for all of their kindness and for their compassionate care. Arrangements are being made by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com