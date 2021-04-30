PORTER, Virginia MOTES

MOTES, PORTER (Bewley), Virginia Lee



Virginia Lee Bewley, Porter, Motes, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home on April 11, 2021, with her children and grandchildren by her side. She was born 1932, to Leroy and Iva Bewley in Middletown, Ohio, where she also attended school. She loved to roller skate and that's where she met the love of her life Bob. She and Robert "Bob" Porter married and resided in Miamisburg, Ohio, where they were blessed with 11 Children. They later moved to Homewood, AL. After the passing of Bob in 1982, she married again in 1986, to Thomas Motes of Homewood, AL, and they later moved to the lake in Lincoln, AL, in 1989. Thomas passed in 1999.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack, sister Mary, her husbands, her son-in-law Lyle Miller, and her son Art Porter. She is survived by five daughters Terri Miller, Jan Brasher (Greg), Lee Sasser (Scot), Liz Johnson (Jess), Ann Muse (Paul), and five sons Joe Porter (Debi), David Porter (Esther), Pat Porter (Dale), Jack Porter (Angie), Brian Porter (Cindy) and her daughter-in-law Danna Porter. Also surviving her are 41 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Family was her greatest blessing.



She was avid in the sports of tennis and bowling and had a lot of LOVE for dancing. She was active in the American Legion Post 134 of Homewood, AL, Auxiliary where she was a lifetime member and held many officers positions. She also was a member of The Marine Corp Auxiliary. She was proud to support our Veterans. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by family and friends.



There will be a celebration Mass held at Our Lady of the Lake, 4609 Martin St., So Cropwell, AL 35054, on May 29th, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization that is important to you. Mom wanted to help everyone and supported many causes.

