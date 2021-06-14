PORUMB, Helen



Marie Ondre



Age 90, of Dayton, went to be in the arms of her loving Savior on June 11, 2021. She was born in Sandusky, Michigan, on April 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Josef and Mari Czeiszperger. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Walter J. Ondre and Ted Porumb, Sr.; and her six



sisters and three brothers.



Helen is survived by her devoted children, Christopher Joseph Ondre and Marijo (Craig) Schlecht; grandchildren, Bryan



(Gabby) Ondre, Melissa Schlecht, Craig William Schlecht and Ryun Schlecht; great-grandchildren, River Ondre and Beckam Ondre; sister, Mary Ann Badurina; six step-children; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was raised in the Hungarian



Colony in Old North Dayton. She danced with the Hungarian dancers for many years and was very devoted to her heritage. She was a graduate of Kaiser High School, Class of 1949.



Helen was very successful in her career in Office Sales. She was a devoted member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Magyar Club, the American Slovak Club and the American Legion Post 619 for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed planting flowers, cooking meals and spending time with her family. Helen was a very devoted mother and was always



willing to give her love and time. She was "the Family Prayer Warrior". Her faith and belief in the Lord was something she held very dear. Helen dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. The family asks that, please, in lieu of flowers,



donations be made to Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude Children's Hospital. To share a memory of Helen with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

