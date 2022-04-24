POST, Geraldine "Jerry"



Geraldine "Jerry" Post, of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton after battling cancer. She was 86.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edna Cramer; ex-husband Howard Post; and two sisters, Carol Mae Austin and Betty Casad.



She is survived by her two children, Rick (Alissa) Post of Jamestown and Tammy (Rick) McCrabb of Springboro; three grandchildren, Elisa Crosby, Ryan Post and Hannah McCrabb; three great-grandchildren, twin sister Judy Green of Beavercreek and numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.



Jerry worked in several schools in Beavercreek doing various jobs. She retired from the Beavercreek Board of Education where she worked in the payroll department. She graduated in 1954 from Beavercreek High School where she was a standout athlete.



She was an avid golfer, playing in several leagues at WGC Golf Course and Beavercreek Golf Course well into her 80s. She made four holes-in-one.



She was a longtime member of Hawker Church of Christ in Beavercreek. She once attended an early service so she could make her late morning tee time and she was the only person in the chapel. The pastor said: "Well, Jerry, it's you and me today."



She thoroughly enjoyed her family and spending the holidays and special occasions with them. She was known for her homemade candies and chocolate chip cookies.



She was very proud of introducing her granddaughter, Hannah, to golf and she loved watching her compete at Springboro High School and Asbury University.



She served on the committee of the McCrabb Open, a charity golf tournament that raises money for children with cancer.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 27 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia, Beavercreek, followed by graveside services at 12:30 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton with the Rev. David Williamson officiating. To leave a message or share a special memory of Jerry with her family, visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Jerry's memory to McCrabb Open, 30 Sycamore Creek Court, Springboro, Ohio, 45066.

