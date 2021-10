POTEET, Roger J.



Age 57, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home. He was born on June 11, 1964, in Cincinnati, OH, to James and Vivian (Munsey) Poteet. Roger was preceded in death by his father, James.



He is survived by his mother, Vivian; sister, Cynthea Carrington; niece, Alexandria Miller; great-nephew, Jameson Miller; long-time companion, Sandy Carpenter-Rodda and numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends.



Roger worked for 24 years at Technicote Inc. in Miamisburg, OH. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Roger was a member of the Ruffed Grouse Society.



Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.



