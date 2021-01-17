POTTER, David L.



82 of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 virus. David was born on May 10, 1938, to Lawrence and Dorris Potter in Valley City, North Dakota. He is preceded by his first wife, of 50 years,



Rebecca (Corry) Potter and is survived by his current wife



Nancy (Cobaugh) Fulk Potter, son Evan Potter and his wife Terri Potter, granddaughter Taylor Potter, sister Kathryn Bunch, sister Carol and her husband Jim Bjorge, brother Tom Potter and his wife Patty, brother-in-law, Nelson Cobaugh, stepdaughter Greta Rowe and her husband Mike, stepdaughter Amanda Grigsby and her husband Matt, and grandsons Wyatt, Mason, and Corbin Grigsby and Zachery Rowe. David retired as Commander after serving 32 years in United States Navy. He then went into the Lutheran ministry as a preacher at Brandt Lutheran Church in Brandt, Ohio, for 11 years. After retiring from the church he would often guest preach at



various churches throughout the Ohio Valley. David's hobbies were restoring antique cars and hot rods, collecting and



repairing antique toys, hand building scale toys, and playing hearts on his computer. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and loving husband. He was one of a kind, and will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank Doctors and staff of the ICU at Miami Valley Hospital for their care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brandt Lutheran Church or your favorite charity or food pantry. Private Services will be held on January 20, 2021, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN,



DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, Pastor Ron Green presiding. Internment will take place at Dayton National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



