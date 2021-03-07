POTTER, Robert Leo



Potter, Robert Leo, survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen



Catherine (Poland), and father of Susan Helen and her husband, Ira H. Thomsen of Springboro, Ohio, and Mary Ann and husband, Bernard J. Ruthmeyer of Centerville, Ohio, loving grandfather of



Michael, Nicholas, Kelila, and Matthew Thomsen, and Leo Ruthmeyer. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Leo J. and Cecilia M. Potter. He grew up in Cincinnati, graduated from St. Xavier High School and the University of Cincinnati.



A Certified Public Accountant, he retired in 1990 as a partner with the accounting firm of Deloitte. He had a distinguished career in public accounting. He served in both the Cincinnati office and the Executive Office in New York City, as well as in Dayton for a total of 43 years. Bob was admitted as a partner in the firm in 1966. After retirement from Deloitte, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of The Dayton Foundation for three years. He was a lifetime member of the Ohio Society of CPA's and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.



Bob was an active community leader. In Dayton, aside from his professional memberships, he served as Treasurer of the Dayton Opera Association for nine years and was named an honorary trustee. He also served as Treasurer of Children's Medical Center, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Association, Dayton Better Business Bureau, the Metropolitan YMCA, Cox Arboretum, and the Dayton Visual Arts Center. He was a member of the Newcomen Society of North America, Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Art Institute, Dayton City Club, Sycamore Creek Country Club, and a charter member of the Dayton Racquet Club.



He and Helen loved to travel and their numerous adventures took them throughout the world, visiting 57 countries. After full retirement, he gave 20 years of dedicated service to the Finance Commission at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. Bob treasured his extended Poland family and friends and he is the last to join the Bond Hill Beavers, his close childhood friends, in heaven.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio 45429. The mass will be live-streamed via www.stcharles-kettering.org to limit the number of people at the church. For health and safety, the family will not be receiving friends before or after the Mass. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert L. and Helen C. Potter Arts Education Fund at The Dayton Foundation (The Dayton Foundation, 1401 South Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409) or the charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com