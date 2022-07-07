dayton-daily-news logo
POTTS, Bessie

Obituaries
POTTS, Bessie Evelyn

Age 90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on July 2, 2022. She was the daughter of Stanton and Neva Miller. She was born August 9, 1931, in Gallipolis, Ohio. Evelyn had six siblings who are all deceased. Evelyn rejoined her husband, Robert (Bob) Potts of 56 years in heaven. She is survived by many loved ones including her children, Deborah Poplin (deceased), Cheryl (Mark) Wagner, Diana (Bill) Baughman, Robert Potts Jr., Annette Bowman and Becky (Terry) Smith. She will be missed dearly by her special grandsons, Ronnie and Donnie. Evelyn was also cherished by 17 grandchildren (one now in heaven) and 25 great-grandchildren. Private arrangements will be set at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

