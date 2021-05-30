POTTS, Betty L.



75, of Springfield passed away on Monday, May 24th, 2021, at her home following a brief



illness. She was born January 20, 1946, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of William and Helen (Magruder) Hallam. Betty is survived by her children: Lisa



(Jeffrey) Finney and Jay (Donna Sonnenberg) Potts; six grandchildren: Mandi (Martin)



Haynes, Frank (Amber) Finney, Jessica Potts, Marybeth Potts, Maggie Potts and Brooke Potts; seven great-grandchildren: Ryan, Kanden, Heaven-Ly, Kennedy, Kobe, Keegan and Leigh; a brother, Bill Hallam; lifelong friends: Gay Botkin and Judy Reda and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jay M. Potts who passed in 2018; a brother, Wayne Hallam and beloved pet, Sara. Betty enjoyed being outdoors and especially loved spending time with family. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their care. A memorial service will be held on June 19th, 2021, at 2 p.m. at her daughter's home at 473 West County Line Rd.



Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



