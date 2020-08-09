POTTS, Robert Allen Age 78, formerly of Huber Heights, now of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from complications stemming from radiation treatments for throat cancer, which at the time of death, he had beaten. He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Sallee and son-in-law, Ronnie Sallee; and sister, Jean Long and her family. Bob was employed by the U.S. Government, Department of the Air Force, Wright-Patterson AFB, as a Russian Translator for over 30 years. He retired in January of 1994. He retired from the Air Force Reserve as a Senior Master Sergeant in January of 1981. Bob was a life member and Past Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3283 in Huber Heights. He was also a life member of the Military Order of the Cootie, American Legion Post 200 and Amvets Post 464. Bob was very active in the community and could be seen driving his 1942 Packard Army Staff car or the VFW's 1942 Ford Army Jeep. Bob also participated in many activities and ceremonies dressed as a World War II Three-Star General to honor veterans at many parades and the U.S. Air Force Museum. Bob was a super patriot all his life and wants to be remembered as such by his family and friends. A Private Graveside Service with Honor Guard and Color Guard will be at Dayton National Cemetery on the Veterans Administration Hospital grounds. There will be a casual Celebration of Life at the VFW Post 3283 in Huber Heights provided by his daughter on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 5-8 pm for all of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please pick your favorite military organization to make a contribution in Robert's honor. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence. If you enjoy your freedom, thank a Vet!

