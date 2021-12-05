POUND, Alendia

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 80, of Brookville, passed away December 2, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. Born on June 6, 1941, to the late Mary (Nelson) and William Eldridge in Sarah Ann, West Virginia. She worked for Valerie Arms as a Cook for more than 10 years. She is survived by her son: Roger (Ann) Smith, daughter: Tina (Scott) Lybarger, siblings: Donnie Rowell, Ollie Eldridge, Jewell Patterson, Cora Taylor, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Alendia was preceded in death by her siblings: Chester, Jim, William, Wetzell, and Bertis Eldridge. The family will not be having services for Alendia at this time. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling her arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

