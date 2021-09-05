POWELL, Cash

POWELL, Jr., Cash



Of Springboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on



August 26, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years JoAnn Walko Powell, daughter Kelly Powell, daughter and



son-in-law Amy and Grant Burns, grandchildren Sara Coughlan, Christian Coughlan, Megan Coughlan, and Kristen Petrosky, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy Walko Goldman and Robert Goldman, brother William Powell, and many cousins. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Special Services in Columbus, Ohio. After working several years in manufacturing management, he formed a management consulting company, where he trained thousands of professionals and assisted many failing companies toward a path of success. He authored dozens of business and book



reviews. He was a 50 year member of The Society for Operations Management, officer of the Dayton Chapter Board of



Directives, and he received numerous business awards during the course of his lifetime, including The Lifetime Achievement Award. Cash was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio, where he served on many committees for the past 35 years. Cash was devoted to his loving family and enjoyed countless vacations on the beach and the ski slopes with his children and grandchildren. He and Jo traveled throughout the world and took dozens of ocean cruises with many "WOW" memories. He was a graduate of Miami University, B.S. 1952, M.A. 1957, and a member of the faculty, where he met JoAnn. They were married soon after in what Miamians call a "Miami Merger." While at Miami, he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and ODK, a leadership honorary society. Cash was an NCAA Division 1 All-American track and cross-country athlete, a member of Miami's Athletic Hall of Fame, Butler County Sports Hall of Fame, and Hamilton High School Sports Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church in support of the pipe organ repair. Many thanks to Grace Hospice. A family "Celebration of Life" will be held in the future. Condolences may be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com