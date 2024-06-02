Powell, Ida Elaine



Ida Elaine (Penny) Powell



Age 96 of Cumming, Georgia entered into eternal life January 23, 2024. She was born February 06, 1927 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Ernest and Electa Jane Hatch. She was preceded in death by her husband John in the year 2020, her oldest son John Michael in the year 2001, her youngest daughter Lynn Lorraine Cattell in 2009 and youngest son James Ernest Powell in 2023. She was survived by one daughter and son-in-law Andrea Lee (Parnell) of The Villages, Florida who subsequently passed away in 2024. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Adam (Bethany) Ladd, Allyson (Matthew) Jeffries, St. Louis, Missouri, Scott (Beth) Powell of Ft. Myers, Florida, John Joseph JJ (Samantha) Powell of San Diego, California, Chad (Kirsten) Cattell of Berne, Indiana, Jason Powell of Cumming, Georgia, Jacob (Arabella) Powell of Woodstock, Georgia, Jenna (Clint) Jarvis of Milton, Georgia and 16 great grandchildren.



Penny graduated from Flint Northern High School and attended Flint Junior College.



She was employed by the Beavercreek Board of Education Beavercreek, Ohio as a Library Aide at Valley School. She was a member of and Past President of the following organizations:



Beavercreek, Ohio's Country Acres Child Conservation League, Greene County Child Conservation League, Beaver UCC Church Women, Celina Ohio's Phi Beta Psi Sorority and Celina History Club. Penny was an active member of Beaver United Church of Christ in Beavercreek, Ohio, being a member of the choir, and a member of their Consistory. She was associate member of St. Paul's UMC in Celina, Ohio serving as a voluntary secretary of the Outreach Committee and spent time in Honduras with World Gospel Missions.



She traveled for 12 years helping her husband, who was a Volunteer Executive for the International Service Corp of Stamford, Conn. to Jordon, India, Ecuador, Sri Lanka and Egypt doing volunteer work as needed in each third world country.



Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, enjoying her family and friends. Her interests were many, collecting people as well as ideas from the diverse aspects of life while traveling with her husband worldwide.



In 2018, Penny and John moved to Alpharetta, Georgia to be near family.



A joint funeral service for John and Penny will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, with a visitation at 10AM followed by the funeral service at 11AM. An inurnment will occur following the funeral at Beavercreek Township Cemetery adjacent to the church.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beaver United Church of Christ, Beavercreek, Ohio 45434 and St. Paul's Methodist Church, Celina, Ohio 45822.



