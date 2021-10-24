POWELL, Jack J.



Age 75, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



September 18, 2021. Jack was born December 4, 1945. He is preceded in death by his



parents; sister, Joyce; and mother-in-law, Jennie Gerard. Jack is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda; daughters,



Michelle (Jeff) Sharkey, Robyn (Chris) McGeorge; grandson, Bryan Gerard Sharkey and fiancée (like a granddaughter), Logan Holland, and granddaughter, Jennie Anne Sharkey;



siblings, Sally (Ralph) Lingg, Bob (Adele deceased) Powell, Rick (Alma) Powell. Jack was a member of Belmont United



Methodist Church for many years. In his retirement years, he spent his time working at his daughter's animal rescue,



Robyn's Nest and woodworking with his grandson, Bryan. He was so proud of Jennie for being an excellent seamstress like her grandmother. Jack was proud to share his birthday with his daughter, Michelle. Visitation took place on Thursday,



September 23, 2021, from 12 pm until 1 pm at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont. A funeral service took place at 1 pm, following visitation. Jack's final resting place is in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions in Jack's memory can be made to Robyn's Nest Animal Rescue



www.robynsnestrescue.com/content/donate.

