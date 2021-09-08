POWELL, Lois Mae



96, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, in Hospice of Dayton. Lois was born May 8, 1925, in Springfield, Ohio, to James Edward and Vera (Garlough) Berry. She retired from Hugo Bosca Leather after 25 years. She was a member of Rockway Lutheran Church, the Women's Town Club, the Young Woman's Mission, and was an avid card player, playing in several Euchre card clubs. She was also a member of the Alpha Pi Sigma Sorority. Survivors include three children, Deborah (Ed) Willeman, Dave (Beth) Bryan and Donald Bryan; three stepchildren, Jay Powell, Tim Powell and Jerry Powell; two grandchildren, Dana (Shawn) Howard and Kascy (Robin) Cutlip; one great-granddaughter, Alexandria Howard; five siblings, Don (Dorothy) Berry, Jim Berry, William (Delores) Berry, Nancy Farish and Martha (Darrel) Strome; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Powell in 1995; a brother, Thomas Berry; and two step-sons, Tom and Terry Powell. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with visitation being held one hour prior, beginning at 12 p.m. A private burial will be held for the family. Out of respect for the family, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

