POWELL, Shirley

SHIRLEY ANN POWELL, passed away July 28, 2022. Before her death she told her family, "I'm on my way to meet the angels", and "I am a child of God". She was born May 7, 1933, the daughter of Dorl and Mary Jenkins. A lifelong resident of Tremont City, she met her childhood sweetheart, William (Bill) Powell, while going to school there. Bill and Shirley, married 51 years, were a match made in heaven, both having strong hearts for the Lord, America, and their family. Shirley was a member of the first graduating class from Northwestern High School and supported the Warriors all her life. She has been active in her community, and church her entire life. First at Tremont United Methodist Church, then at First Christian and most recently as a member of the Restoration Park Church. She could often be found quilting baby blankets and sewing bibs, along with numerous other creative projects. She was a daily mall walker, making many friends along the way. But most of all she was the bedrock that held her family together. As a mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and great-grandma, she spends hours and days planning and prepping events and mementos for them. "Grandma Shirls" doted on each and every one, and the feeling was completely mutual. Her devotion to her family, and the example of godliness and patriotism will be deeply missed. Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Eric Johnson, sons and daughters-in-law, William Scott and Shari Powell, and Patrick and Lori Powell. She was the proud grandmother of her 1-8. Tami (Dylan) Thomas, Christopher (Stephanie) Johnson, Matthew (April) Schultz, Mark (Trish) Schultz, Stephanie (Eric) Forson, Amy (Brian) Hockett, Kelli (Joe) Hatfield and Allison (Nick Z) Zinser. She also loved to boast about her great-grandchildren 1 - 17, Tate, Gavin, Isaac, Caleb, Lyza, Madeline, Trey, Nolan, Crew, Anna, Simon, Aubrey, Kenna, Olive, Jackson, Jameson, and Declan. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Dean, brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Shirley Jenkins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William E. Powell; daughter, Dawn Schultz; son-in-law, Bruce Schultz; sister-in-law, Mary E. Powell; brother-in-law, Darl Dean; sister, Norma Adkins and step grandson, Andrew Campbell. In lieu of flowers, her family would be honored if you would donate to your favorite charity in Shirley's name. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Friday at 12 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Craig Grammar and Pastor Randy Warner officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. You express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



