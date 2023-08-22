Powers, Donna

powers (Carsner), Donna



Donna Powers, 93, of Russells Point, Ohio passed away Sunday afternoon, August 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her children.



Donna was born on July 6, 1930, a daughter of the late Donald Carsner and Vera Harold Morrison. She married Richard T. "Dick" Powers on March 6, 1948, and he preceded her in death in 2014 after 66 years of marriage. Donna was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Dana Carlson, a sister, Phyllis (Ivan) Brooks, and two brothers, Curtis (Martha) Carsner, and Kenny Carsner.



Donna is survived by six children, Pam Carlson, Richard Powers, Lynne (Angel) Luna, Randy (Linda) Powers, Jan (Gary) Grandi and Scott (Joanna) Powers, 10 grandchildren, Craig Carlson, Kristen Carlson, Jeff Lawwill, Stacey (Kris) McCarthy, Tonya Lawwill, Korey Grandi, Devin Grandi, Ryan (Sarah) Powers, Tracy (Brad) Wimmer, and Megan Powers, 18 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.



Donna and Dick became residents of Indian Lake in 1990 after retiring from Kroger's. She was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul for 17 years. Donna was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, and OSU Buckeyes. She enjoyed playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, reading and watching Jeopardy. Her greatest joy was living on the water, hosting family gatherings, and especially, spending time with her grandchildren.



Reverend Shawn Landenwitch will begin a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm, noon, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 464 Madison Ave, Russells Point with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be given in Donna's name to St. Vincent DePaul, PO Box 329, Russells Point, OH 43348 or Universal Hospice Care, 921 Rush Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



