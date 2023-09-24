POWERS, James William



Died Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born in Dayton on November 3, 1935, the eldest child of John and Emma (Hromish) Powers. He graduated from Patterson Cooperative High School, received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton and his Master's from Xavier University. He was a veteran of the US Army, leaving as an infantry captain.



Jim worked as an accountant, auditor and financial manager for several area firms including Mound Laboratory, Mead Paper and Grandview Hospital before embarking on a career in real estate investment. This became his passion, and he remained active with his properties until his death. He was a member of the Buick Club of America, American Legion Post 668 and addicted to auctions.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his treasured daughter Jennifer Jane Powers, and his sister, Carol (Powers) Brokamp. His wife of 62 years, Mary Therese (Osweiler) Powers survives along with his cherished sons, Paul William Powers (Lisa Frank) of Painesville, Ohio, and James Patrick Powers, Dayton. Jim was the proud grandfather of three grandsons: Frank, Deaglan, and Liam Powers, the children of Paul and Lisa, as well as two granddaughters: Peyton and Reilly Powers, the children of Patrick. He is also survived by a dear brother, Larry Powers of Flagstaff, Arizona, a beloved brother-in-law, James Brokamp, of Dayton, and several nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Len Winke at 11:00 am on Friday, September 29, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton, Ohio 45410. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00  11:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.



