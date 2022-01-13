Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

POWERS, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

POWERS, Patricia J.

79, of Huber Heights, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Saturday evening, January 8, 2022. She was born in Fairborn, Ohio, on November 17, 1942, the daughter of the late John R. and Ernestine M. (Love)

Wilson. Her strength and perseverance were an inspiration to all that knew her. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Amy (Tom) Adams and Debbie Ward; stepson, Dave (Patty) Powers and family; sister, Cindy Koogler-Scott; grandchildren, Megan Ward, Matt Ward, Jessica (Joe) Barnett, Jayne Adams, and Josh (Sarah) Adams; great-grandchildren, Claire and Carter Adams; and nephew, Thomas Shane Koogler. Her legacy will continue through those that she

influenced by the way she lived her life. Pat was not one to back down from a challenge. She found joy in watching those around her succeed and held much pride in the accomplishments of her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Powers, brother, Bobby Wilson, and stepson

Richard E. Powers. The love Pat shared in her life will effortlessly prevail into this next chapter of her story. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KELLY, Michael
2
TRACY, Louis
3
COPE, Mary
4
HALCOMB, Champ
5
BARR, Shirley
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top