POWERS, Patricia J.



79, of Huber Heights, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Saturday evening, January 8, 2022. She was born in Fairborn, Ohio, on November 17, 1942, the daughter of the late John R. and Ernestine M. (Love)



Wilson. Her strength and perseverance were an inspiration to all that knew her. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Amy (Tom) Adams and Debbie Ward; stepson, Dave (Patty) Powers and family; sister, Cindy Koogler-Scott; grandchildren, Megan Ward, Matt Ward, Jessica (Joe) Barnett, Jayne Adams, and Josh (Sarah) Adams; great-grandchildren, Claire and Carter Adams; and nephew, Thomas Shane Koogler. Her legacy will continue through those that she



influenced by the way she lived her life. Pat was not one to back down from a challenge. She found joy in watching those around her succeed and held much pride in the accomplishments of her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Powers, brother, Bobby Wilson, and stepson



Richard E. Powers. The love Pat shared in her life will effortlessly prevail into this next chapter of her story. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



