POWERS, Samuel F.

Age 79, of Eaton, OH, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1941, in Gatliff, KY, to the late Theodore and Georgia Powers. He graduated from Jefferson High School where he excelled at all sports. He

retired from Standard Register in 1999. In addition to his

parents, he was preceded in death by his son Samuel F.

Powers, Jr., brother Marshall Powers; sister Barbara Soales. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Michele Powers of Eaton; daughter Laura (Paul) Rowley of Dayton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Brenda Powers of

Dayton, Patricia Powers of Dayton and Linda Wilson of New Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

