PRATER, Clarence W.
Clarence W. Prater age 73 of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on June 6, 1948, in Jackson, KY, the son of the late James Prater and Hazel (nee
Riley) Mounce. Clarence was a veteran on the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He
retired from Ralston Purina
after 23 years of service.
Clarence was a devout Christian and recently started an online ministry Living Waters.
Clarence was a lifetime member the local DAV, American
Legions, VFW, and Amvets. He is survived by his loving wife Mildred (nee McFadden)Prater of 40 years; three children Charlene (Jeffery) Hammock, Carla (Brady) Grooms, and
Clarence (Stacey) Prater Jr; thirteen grandchildren Jeffrey Hammock, Dusty Hammock, Zachary Hammock, Jeremy
Hammock, Jason Hammock, Stephanie (David) Moore, Steven (Ashley) McCain, Tabatha (Derrek) Morgan, Savanna (Dusty) Lewis, Nicholis (Lukaylynn) McCain, Anthony Prater, Lauren (fiancé Jordan Hilt) Prater, and Christopher Prater; twenty three great-grandchildren; three siblings David Prater, Paulinda (Gary) Lee, and Pamela (Charlie) Whitaker. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by one brother James Prater; and his parents in law Harry and Ruby McFadden.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the funeral home at 12:00PM with Pastor Dennis Fields officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at
Funeral Home Information
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral