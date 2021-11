PRATHER, Steven E.



Age 68 of Alexandria, KY, passed away on November 4, 2021. He was employed in the elevator business for over 30 years. Steve was a life long horseman. Steve is survived by his son, Joshua and grandson Joshua Jr. and 4 sisters, Shirley Charles, Judy Applegate, Jill Bryant and Jana Donner. Steve is preceded in death by his



parents Edward and Ethel Prather, and siblings Doris Albano and Jerry Prather.