PRATT, Rebecca A.



Age 62 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at Glen Meadows Nursing Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on May 30, 1959, to Carlos Ray Pratt and Nancy Sue (Henderson) Pratt. Prior to her disability.



Rebecca was employed as a



Habilitation Coordinator for Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities, for



numerous years. During her tenure, Becky was instrumental in setting up the first habilitation program for returning Butler County residents with



disabilities.



Rebecca is survived by her parents, Carlos Ray and Nancy Sue Pratt; brother, Daniel Ray Pratt; devoted friend, Karen Whalen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Stephen M. Pratt and grandparents, Oscar and Gwendolyn Henderson and Carlous and Clara Pratt.



A memorial service and burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Kentucky, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society.

