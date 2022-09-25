PRENDERGAST, Cynthia "Cindy"



Of Brookville, passed away Saturday, September 17th at Miami Valley Hospital. Surviving are her husband of 27 years Daniel Prendergast, sons Derek and Michael Stomberger, brothers Larry Brewer and David Potts, a sister Tammy Ellingson and niece Emily Crist. There will be no viewing, but a Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1st at Transfiguration Catholic Church in West Milton. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

