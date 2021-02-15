PRESTI, Juanita Lo

Lo PRESTI, Juanita C.



Age 96 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Sienna Woods. Born September 15, 1924, in Coldwater, OH, to the late Mell and Catherine (Weber) Knapschafer. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Lo Presti in 1975, parents, aunt Anna, and uncles. Juanita was a graduate of Coldwater High School, Good Samaritan School of Nursing, and St. Mary's of the Woods College. She worked 47 years at Good Samaritan Hospital in the maternity Dept. and retired in 1989 as Director of OB/GYN. In 1986 Juanita was one of the Top Ten Women in Dayton. She had a great devotion to the rosary. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was extremely grateful for the care and much kindness given to her by Ted and Susan Sollmann and their family as well as Morris and Kay Spees, Leroy, Phyllis and Ted Kessen, Mary Reichert, Arlene O'Dell, nephew Thomas



Lo Presti and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18th at St. Rita Catholic Church by Father Gene Schnipke. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers



contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton or the Good Neighborhood House Food Pantry in Juanita's



memory. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider



Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

