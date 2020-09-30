PRESTON, Marylou Age 72, of Xenia, OH, passed away on September 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Marylou was born in Lima, OH on March 8, 1948, to the late Vernon and Betty (Roby) Meckstroth. Marylou married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Jim Preston, on December 31, 1970, in New Knoxville, OH. She played the tenor sax and was a drum majorette, twirling the baton in the parade welcoming Neil Armstrong home from the moon. She worked most of her life as a teacher (physical education, special education, and elementary school) and coach (explorers, gymnastics, track, trampoline, and 4-H). She retired from Xenia Christian School after what she joked as "spending more than twenty years in second grade!" After her official retirement, she obtained her Master's Degree, tutored in several schools, and homeschooled her grandchildren and neighbor children. She enjoyed watching birds, butterflies, and flowers; sewing and teaching others to sew; and tennis, swimming, bowling (held the Ohio Northern record for many years), racquetball (never quite beat Jim), and cycling. She was an extraordinary grandmother, following in her own Grandma Clara's footsteps. Many found that they were the best versions of themselves when she was near. She loved God, scripture, prayer, and hymns. She has left her fingerprints on so many lives. In addition to her parents, Vernon and Betty Meckstroth, Marylou is preceded in death by her brother, Vernon Frederick "Freddy" Meckstroth, Jr., sister, Cassie Sue Meckstroth, and son, Andrew Lee Preston. Marylou leaves behind her husband of 49.73 years, Jim Preston of Xenia, OH, daughters Claire Preston and Christa (Seth) Preston Agiro, grandsons Paul and Isaac Agiro, sister Rebecca Meckstroth of Portland, OR, and brother Jim (Kathy) Meckstroth of Wapakoneta, OH. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 W. Second St., Xenia, OH 45385. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday between 8:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. At the family's request, masks and social distancing will be required. A limited, family-only funeral service will be livestreamed at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Please visit this link (https://obituaries.churchfuneralsdirect.com/obituaries/person/oh/greene/110/marylou_preston) to view a photo remembrance video, to obtain information concerning donations to FirstBook.org in lieu of flowers, leave a condolence or memory for the family, and watch the livestreamed memorial service. A private burial will take place at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville, OH. The family plans to hold a public memorial service when it is safe to do so. For additional information and to view Marylou's video tribute, please visit www.churchfunerlasdirect.com



