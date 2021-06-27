dayton-daily-news logo
PRETORIUS,

Marycarol Fabian

Died on June 24th, 2021. She was born December 23, 1932, to Arthur and Miriam (Heestand) Fabian at North Manchester, Indiana. She married Walter F. Pretorius, Junior on June 12, 1954. Marycarol worked as a high school librarian for 30 years in the Dayton Public Schools. Her faith in

Jesus Christ was the central

focus of her life, sustained her throughout her life, and brought her peace and joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter in 1967, her daughter Sharon in 1973, and her son Brian in 2007. She is survived by her children Douglas (Carol) Pretorius, Richard (Debbie) Pretorius, Marybeth (Gary) Haneline, David (Janet) Pretorius, and daughter-in-love Diana (Jim) Pretorius Smith.

The calling hours will be at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429 from 4-7 pm, Monday, June 28th. The funeral will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 410 East Pease Avenue, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449 on Tuesday, June 29th at 10:30 am. On line condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


