PREWITT,



Eugene Franklin "Gene"



79, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Gene was born on December 8, 1941, in London, Kentucky to parents John Frank Prewitt and Bernice Brock. He was previously married to the late Sharon Nickells and Donna Evans.



Upon graduation from Red Bird High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served from January 29, 1963, to April 27, 1966. Gene was the recipient of the Vietnam Service and Good Conduct Medals. Later he worked at the Lebanon Correctional Institution and joined the Middletown Police Department, where he was employed from October 13, 1966, to July 5, 2000, at which time he retired.



Gene was an active supporter of The Oasis Church in Middletown for 20+ years where he lived out his Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shawn Eugene Prewitt and survived by his grandson, Sean Paul Phoenix Prewitt of Miamisburg, Ohio.



Military graveside service to be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 1:00 pm at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third St., Dayton, Ohio. All donations can be sent to Hope House Center for Women and Children in Middletown.

