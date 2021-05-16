<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PRIAULX, Betty Lou "Betsy"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 91, passed away Sunday, 05/09/2021, at Traditions of Beavercreek. She was born in Sarcoxie, Missouri, on June 15, 1929, to parents Carl and Ermine (Rowland) Hammar. They preceded her in death along with her husband Kenneth L. Priaulx. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joe Hammar. She is survived by her children, Mark (Vicki) Priaulx of Tipp City, Michael (Jody) Priaulx and Ann (Tom) Maguire all of Beavercreek. Also surviving are her grandchildren Ryan (Tabitha) Priaulx of Kettering, Josh (Amanda) Priaulx of Tipp City, Matthew Priaulx of Waltham, MA, Katharine (Michael) Milazzo of Airville, PA, Natalie (Ryan) Palsgrove of Ft. Worth, TX, Kyle Maguire, Renee Vandeventer, Callie Maguire (Kegin Sparks) all of Beavercreek and David Maguire (Carly Bach) of Kettering. She is also survived by her eight beloved great-grandchildren. Abigail Milazzo, Ross, Bennett, and Warren Palsgrove, Anderson and Adeline Priaulx and Colin and <br/><br/>Christian Maguire. She was an entrepreneur and owner of The Love Knot Bridal Shop in Beavercreek. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fairborn, Ohio, where she served many years as the church secretary before opening her bridal shop. Betsy was a longtime volunteer at the Fisher House at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as well as a Red Cross volunteer at the Wright-Patt Medical Center. Betsy traveled the world as the wife of an Air Force Officer and continued to <br/><br/>enjoy visiting new places. She also had a great eye for <br/><br/>antiques and had collected quite a few. Her real hobbies, however, were enjoying life, caring for others and loving her family - which she was exceptionally good at. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Social Distancing and Face Masks are required. A Funeral Service will be held in the Main <br/><br/>Chapel at 11:00 AM with a private family burial to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio. In Lieu of <br/><br/>Flowers, Memorial Contributions in memory of Betty may be made to Compassus Hospice Care of Dayton, 7755 Paragon Road Ste. 106, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or First Presbyterian Church, 1130 Highview Drive, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. </font><br/>