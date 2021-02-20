X

PRICE, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PRICE, Charles Edward

Age 72, of Bethel, OH, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born in 1948, in Barbourville, KY, to Henry and Gusta Price. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Melva (Newton) Price, 2 children, daughter Lisa (Kenny) Bruemmer, son Brandon

(Colleen) Price, 6 grandchildren Cody (Ashley) Couch, Amara Wlotzko, Makenna Bruemmer, Easton Price, Clayton Price and Elliana Price, and 1 great-granddaughter Akira Couch. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Gusta (Messer) Price and brothers Chester Price, Wendel Price and Adren Price. Funeral Services will be held at 12 pm on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013, with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

