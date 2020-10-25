X

PRICE, Deborah

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PRICE, Deborah "Deb"

Deborah "Deb" Price age 62, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 18, 1958, in West Liberty, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her father: Dorland Davidson and mother: Ivetta Williams Weaver.

She is survived by her loving husband: Jerry Price, whom she married January 22, 1977; her son and daughter-in-law: Chad and Angie Price; her very special granddaughter, her love muffin, Morgan; her sister: Jacqueline Sherman; and uncle and aunt: Darrell and Wanda Williams; and special cousins: Jennifer and Jim Ratliff and Ashley Mauro; sister-in-law: Pat (John) Hull; special nephew: Jeff Stoner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Deb enjoyed sewing and was very talented at crocheting. She enjoyed the outdoors. She an avid crossword puzzle solver and excellent "couch contestant" during Wheel of Fortune shows. She loved her dog, Shelby. Deb was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.