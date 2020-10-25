PRICE, Deborah "Deb"



Deborah "Deb" Price age 62, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 18, 1958, in West Liberty, Kentucky.



She was preceded in death by her father: Dorland Davidson and mother: Ivetta Williams Weaver.



She is survived by her loving husband: Jerry Price, whom she married January 22, 1977; her son and daughter-in-law: Chad and Angie Price; her very special granddaughter, her love muffin, Morgan; her sister: Jacqueline Sherman; and uncle and aunt: Darrell and Wanda Williams; and special cousins: Jennifer and Jim Ratliff and Ashley Mauro; sister-in-law: Pat (John) Hull; special nephew: Jeff Stoner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Deb enjoyed sewing and was very talented at crocheting. She enjoyed the outdoors. She an avid crossword puzzle solver and excellent "couch contestant" during Wheel of Fortune shows. She loved her dog, Shelby. Deb was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved spending time with her family.



Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

