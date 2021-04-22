X

PRICE, Lewis

PRICE, Lewis A.

Age 70, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Public walk through visitation will be held 10:00 am-11:00 am, Monday, April 26, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Private family service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and

Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

