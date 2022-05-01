PRICE, Marcia

PRICE (Knisley),



Marcia Ann



"The Confrontress" Marcia Ann (Knisley) Price, aged 80 years young, passed away April 17, 2022, at Austin Trace in Dayton, OH. She struggled mightily with Parkinson's Disease and is finally at peace. She was born in Clark County outside Mechanicsburg, OH, to Clinton and Cordelia Knisley. She spent her childhood on a farm, which was the genesis of her lifelong passion for animals. The eldest of four daughters (Rebecca, Pamela and Deborah), she also had a deep passion for family. She was married to Ray Allen Price and had four children of her own (William, Barry, Robert and Heather). She attended Mechanicsburg Local Schools, Springfield City Schools, Wittenberg University and Community Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse who devoted her career to labor and delivery and welcomed



numerous friends' and neighbors' children into this world. She was an avid outdoor person and was a longtime member of the Miami Valley Outdoor Club. She was notoriously bad at Pictionary, and good at fudge. Her laugh was a shriek of joy, her sneezes apocalyptic, her hugs a shelter of warmth and comfort. She donated her body to medical science. The hospice nurse who was there with her when she passed remarked "Your mom is on her way to teach classes at Harvard and Wright State School of Medicine." Her family will miss her forever. She is survived by her sister Deb, children (Bill, Barry, Bob and Heather), grandchildren (Ashley, Tatum, Caity, Nevin, Lexi and Gabby) and great-grandchildren (Zayne, Katherine,



Melanie, Henry and Theodore). In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Clark County Animal Shelter at: https://www.ncourt.com/x-press/x-onlinepayments.aspx?Juris=ABB46B4A-EDF6-4D09-8EAD-30F6BC3613F6 (Please type 20



into the CCDW Number Dog ID)



A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 12 until 3 at Meadow View Shelter, Clarence J. Brown Dam and Reservoir.



https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campsites/96535