Price, Ray Allen



Ray Allen Price aged 86 years young passed away peacefully on August 23, 2024, at Grandview hospital in Dayton OH. He was born in Springfield OH to Raymond and Margaret Price. He grew up in Springfield and had a passion for building intricately detailed models, art, wood carving and racing cars. He was the eldest of two sons (Ronald) and had a deep passion for family. He was married to Marcia Ann Price and had four children of his own (William, Barry, Robert and Heather). He worked at International Harvester (now Navistar) for 38 years until he retired. He is survived by his brother Ronald, children (Bill, Barry, Bob & Heather), grandchildren (Ashley, Tatum, Caity, Nevin, Lexi & Gabby) and great grandchildren (Jae, Katherine, Melanie, Henry & Theodore). A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, September 2, 2024, 12-4pm, at the Meadow View Shelter, at Clarence J Brown Dam & Reservoir.



https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/251350



