PRICE, Stanley

PRICE, Stan



1943 – 2020



Stanley Deane Price, age 77, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Otterbein Middletown, Ohio. He was born Oct. 9, 1943, in Marietta, Ohio, to Lawrence and Edith (Powell) Price. Graduated from Marietta High School in 1961 and attended Marietta College and Sinclair Community College. He was a blood donor and active member of the



Germantown Rescue Squad for 23 years. He was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities. He loved cars and tools and after a career as a manufacturing engineer and Camp Manager at Camp



Miami, Germantown, he owned and operated a small used car business. Stan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Anne (Barnhouse) Price; children Molly Price, Betsy (Matthew) Davis, Raymond (Victoria) Price; grandchildren Lauren Harrison and Rose Mary Price and numerous friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 with a Celebration of Life service following at 10:30 at Germantown United Methodist Church, 725 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, Oh. Due to COVID restrictions, seating is limited to 50 and face masks are required throughout the service. The service can be heard from the parking lot via FM 99.5 or on smartphone/tablet by logging on to the church website. Service will be available via YouTube afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Hospice of your choice, Germantown Rescue Squad (GRS) Foundation, or



Germantown United Methodist Church Building Fund. A



special thanks to the staff at Otterbein Middletown, Cedarview Nursing Home and Otterbein Hospice.

