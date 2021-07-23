PRICHARD, Martella Sue "Marty"



Age 75, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Marty was born in Franklin, Ohio, on February 16, 1946, to the late Roger Elwood Ward and Gladys Ward Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Steven Michael Emerson Dishman; daughter-in-law, Katrina "Trina" Butler Prichard and brother, Daniel Herbert (Lorene) Ward. Marty is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Fred Wilson Prichard; children, Scott (April) Pate, Jolene "Jodi" (Ron) Decker and Fred "Max" Prichard; step-son, Scott Prichard; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeff) Collins, Brittany Pate, Nicholas (Katie) Decker, Ty Shyers, John Pate, Jacob Decker, Belinda Pate, Ronnie Decker and



Carter Prichard; great-grandchildren, Lauren Collins, Jaycen Collins and James Collins and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 11 am - 1 pm at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel. The service will follow at 1 pm. Marty will be laid to rest at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin


