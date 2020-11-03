PRIEST, Patricia Lynn



Age 62, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Middletown when she was 18 years old. She graduated from Columbus West High School in 1976. She was a big football fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State. She enjoyed all rock



music, having a good time, and watching her grandson play sports. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jack and Jeanine (Bennett) Vrugitz. She is survived by two children, Jesse Marcum (Amber Montgomery), and Amanda Priest; one grandson, Karson Marcum; two granddaughters, Keely Montgomery and Chrisda Cantwell; one brother, Howie Vrugitz (Lisa Stang); one sister, Ann Hines; B.F.F., Gwen Taylor; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

