PRIESTLY, McCoy Cobb



93, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Patoka, Indiana, on August 26, 1929, the son of Gradice Sylvanious Priestly and Johnie Mary Elizabeth Barker Priestly. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Veora Gray Priestly; four children, Tressia Priestly-Jones, Roderick Priestly, Debra Priestly and Lee Priestly, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren and a host of extended family. Services will be held at Second Baptist Church, 615 South Wittenberg, Springfield, Ohio 45506, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Visitation begins at 12 PM. Celebration of Life begins at 1 PM with Pastor Dale Anthony DeGroat, presiding. Graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Patoka, Indiana, during the coming week. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



