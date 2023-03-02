PRIETO, Julio Cesar



Died February 24. He was born on October 20, 1932, in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He was predeceased by his wife, Maria (nee Koutra), to whom he was married for 56 years, his sister and brother-in-law, Dalila and Max Jenefsky, a brother, Cesar Luis Prieto II, and his parents, Cesar Luis Prieto and Emiliana Blanco de Prieto. He was a veteran of the USAF and retired from Mound Laboratories after a long and distinguished career. He is survived by his daughters, Eleni Prieto and Lorie Prieto-Wells (Emmett); his beloved grandchildren, Graham Garrison (Emily Stover), Alexander Garrison, and Colby Wells; great-grandsons, Luke and William Garrison. A private memorial will be held at a future date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

